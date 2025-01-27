Grease Bags: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Bringing her compostable grease-absorbing bags to "Shark Tank," entrepreneur LaTangela Newsome appeared on Season 8, Episode 13 of the show, which aired on January 13, 2017. Her product, Grease Bags, an invention still in the prototype stage, was presented as a solution to an environmental problem. Cities across the United States spend significant amounts of money replacing pipelines clogged by improper kitchen grease disposal, and her bags were designed to help alleviate the issue, offering a proper alternative to the common practice of pouring fats, oils, and grease down household drains.

Newsome, a single mother, explained that her son's favorite food was her homemade deep-fried chicken wings. The problem of what to do with residual grease after cooking was the impetus for creating her product. "Some of us just pour it in an old coffee can, which should really be recycled," she said (per TikTok). "Or, even worse, some of us just pour it down the drain." Newsome claimed she was the only person with an eco-friendly product for at-home grease disposal.

Present in the Tank were judges Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, and Mark Cuban. Newsome asked the Sharks for a $75,000 investment in exchange for 25% equity in her company.