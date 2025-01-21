Here's Why Your Meatloaf Always Falls Apart When You Cut It

While the modest meatloaf seems like a simple dish, there's no shortage of mistakes that any cook could make, resulting in it turning out dry. One of the top reasons your meatloaf may fall short in texture is not using enough eggs. If you're a baker, you may typically rely on eggs to give your cakes and muffins structure, and they perform the same function for meatloaf. Plus, eggs add the necessary moisture to create the velvety succulence that makes meatloaf America's go-to dinner. So, if your meatloaf consistently crumbles, all you may need to do is crack another egg into your meat mixture.

If you don't have eggs handy but still want to satisfy your craving for a moist, mouthwatering meatloaf, there are a few egg substitutes that might work just as well. First, you can increase the amount of breadcrumbs you add to the mix, as they help bind the meatloaf together. Alternatively, add a bit more moisture and richness with a few splashes of olive oil. A flax egg is another option that's easy to make — simply mix ground flax seeds with water to replace the egg. You can also experiment by folding mashed potatoes into the mixture or adding canned pumpkin or sweet potato puree. All these alternatives infuse moisture into the meatloaf and prevent it from crumbling when sliced.