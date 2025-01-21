Here's Why Your Meatloaf Always Falls Apart When You Cut It
While the modest meatloaf seems like a simple dish, there's no shortage of mistakes that any cook could make, resulting in it turning out dry. One of the top reasons your meatloaf may fall short in texture is not using enough eggs. If you're a baker, you may typically rely on eggs to give your cakes and muffins structure, and they perform the same function for meatloaf. Plus, eggs add the necessary moisture to create the velvety succulence that makes meatloaf America's go-to dinner. So, if your meatloaf consistently crumbles, all you may need to do is crack another egg into your meat mixture.
If you don't have eggs handy but still want to satisfy your craving for a moist, mouthwatering meatloaf, there are a few egg substitutes that might work just as well. First, you can increase the amount of breadcrumbs you add to the mix, as they help bind the meatloaf together. Alternatively, add a bit more moisture and richness with a few splashes of olive oil. A flax egg is another option that's easy to make — simply mix ground flax seeds with water to replace the egg. You can also experiment by folding mashed potatoes into the mixture or adding canned pumpkin or sweet potato puree. All these alternatives infuse moisture into the meatloaf and prevent it from crumbling when sliced.
Other ways to ensure your meatloaf is moist
In addition to eggs, breadcrumbs are the typical binder used to keep meatloaf from falling apart, but you can easily give the dish a twist with a few swaps. Breakfast staples like cornflakes or oats can do the trick, or you could sprinkle in some crushed crackers. Grains such as uncooked rice, bulgur, or quick-cooking barley can also do some heavy-lifting and provide structure. If you happen to have instant potato flakes on hand, they'll work, too. Finally, for a low-carb or gluten-free alternative, consider substituting crushed pork rinds — you can crush them yourself or buy them pre-crushed at the store.
Another classic way to ensure your meatloaf stays moist is to include dairy. Milk is typically the ingredient of choice, but you can take the dish to the next level by using heavy cream instead. For a more nuanced flavor profile, try incorporating buttermilk. Simply mix it with your breadcrumbs to create a panade, then combine it with the meat. To maximize your seasonings, sprinkle them into the panade so they are evenly dispersed throughout the loaf.
Finally, don't undo all your hard work when your meatloaf comes out of the oven. Like other meat dishes, it needs time to rest. Slicing it too soon can allow the juices to escape, leading to an overly-dry meatloaf.