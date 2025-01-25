The Dish To Grab If You Don't Have A Roasting Pan Available
A succulent roast is a guilty pleasure all on its own. From roasting your favorite vegetables to perfection every time to getting innovative with bread and sheet pan chicken roast dinners, the options are endless. Whether you lack the storage space (a roasting pan is a pretty large and weighty dish to own) or you are more of a one-pot kind of chef, an absent roasting pan in the kitchen doesn't have to mean a poorly equipped one. In fact, one of the simplest alternatives to a roasting pan is more obvious than you might've thought: cue, the casserole dish.
Making use of a casserole dish as a roasting pan alternative is a genius idea, but not at all a new one. The two dishes are so similar that roasting pans are sometimes referred to as oversized casserole dishes. Roasting pans are large, oven-safe dishes that are cherished for their depth and high-walls. They are typically made out of stainless steel, cast iron, carbon steel, or aluminium. Casserole dishes are made from ceramic, porcelain, or glass and are equally oven safe. While casserole dishes are most commonly used for pasta bakes, lasagnas, cobblers, and other types of saucy casseroles, they are also used for roasts.
Tips and alternatives for using a casserole dish as a roasting pan
To know which type of casserole dish to opt for to make the best roast, you can go by the size of your dish. Smaller roasts are perfect for 9x13-inch casserole dishes while larger roasts like turkeys would fit in an oversized casserole dish at around 15x10-inches. It's also important to consider the recipe that you're working with. Ceramic casserole dishes are oven safe, but may not be able to withstand the same type of heat for a prolonged time as a steel roasting pan can for instance.
In case you don't have a casserole dish or a roasting pan on hand, the good news is that there are several alternatives that you likely already own. Opting for a broiler pan is a useful alternative for roasting dishes that are juicier and tend to have more drippings. A broiler pan with a rack specifically for extra liquids would work well, just be mindful of how much liquid your dish contains as the broiler pan is low-walled.
Skillets are extremely multi-purposeful (skillet-made chocolate chip cookies anyone?) but cast-iron skillets are especially handy as a roasting pan since they can manage high temperatures and retain heat due to their thick walls. Depending on the size of your skillet, your smaller roasts may be a perfect fit. For a quick and money-saving alternative, a foil roasting pan is disposable and ideal for no-fuss chicken and turkey roasts. If you find yourself going all out during the holidays with roast specials, but less likely to roast during the rest of the year, this swap is for you.