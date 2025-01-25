The Dish To Grab If You Don't Have A Roasting Pan Available

To know which type of casserole dish to opt for to make the best roast, you can go by the size of your dish. Smaller roasts are perfect for 9x13-inch casserole dishes while larger roasts like turkeys would fit in an oversized casserole dish at around 15x10-inches. It's also important to consider the recipe that you're working with. Ceramic casserole dishes are oven safe, but may not be able to withstand the same type of heat for a prolonged time as a steel roasting pan can for instance.

In case you don't have a casserole dish or a roasting pan on hand, the good news is that there are several alternatives that you likely already own. Opting for a broiler pan is a useful alternative for roasting dishes that are juicier and tend to have more drippings. A broiler pan with a rack specifically for extra liquids would work well, just be mindful of how much liquid your dish contains as the broiler pan is low-walled.

Skillets are extremely multi-purposeful (skillet-made chocolate chip cookies anyone?) but cast-iron skillets are especially handy as a roasting pan since they can manage high temperatures and retain heat due to their thick walls. Depending on the size of your skillet, your smaller roasts may be a perfect fit. For a quick and money-saving alternative, a foil roasting pan is disposable and ideal for no-fuss chicken and turkey roasts. If you find yourself going all out during the holidays with roast specials, but less likely to roast during the rest of the year, this swap is for you.