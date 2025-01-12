Avoid One Assembly Mistake Before You Cook Meatloaf

Meatloaf is one of America's favorite dinners, and a regular go-to meal for many households. The versatility of the dish allows it to be modified in various ways, such as making it gluten-free by swapping breadcrumbs or enhancing its flavor with unique ingredients. No matter how you make your meatloaf, there's one assembly mistake you should avoid before cooking: packing the ingredients too tightly into the pan.

Mashing the mixture down too firmly crowds and condenses the ingredients, causing the loaf to steam internally in the oven. This definitely won't result in a desirable texture (unless you prefer meatloaf that's soggy on the inside). Over-condensing also requires more cooking time, which dries out the meatloaf's exterior. Instead, form the meatloaf loosely in the pan. This approach will give you a better bake overall, a nicer final texture, and that sweet-spot caramelization on the outside of your cooked loaf.

For similar reasons, you should take it easy when mixing your ingredients. Combining them by hand is a commonly used technique — it helps prevent overmixing, which can lead to the packed-in result you're trying to avoid, making the meatloaf too dense instead of giving you a nice, light bite.