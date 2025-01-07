The Step You Can't Skip Before Freezing Meat

Freezing meat is a great storage solution that prevents you from wasting both food and money — if you freeze it the right way, meat is safe to eat even after it expires. However, improper packaging can result in changes to the flavor and texture, making your effort all for naught. To preserve the quality of your protein, you'll want to repackage it before freezing.

The first step here is to remove the meat from its original packaging. Most meat is sold wrapped in either butcher paper or vacuum-sealed plastic. While these are acceptable seals for fresh meat, you'll want to reach for something much more secure before it heads to the freezer — especially if the original packaging is not resealable. You'll need a fresh sheet of butcher paper or plastic wrap on hand, along with plenty of heavy-duty aluminum foil.

Tightly wrap each portion of meat with the paper or plastic wrap, ensuring that there are no large pockets of air inside. Then, wrap the package in aluminum foil and freeze. Double-wrapping the meat will protect it from the harsh conditions of the freezer and help to prevent freezer burn, which can lead to unpleasant changes in taste once the meat is thawed and cooked.