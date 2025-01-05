Reach For Sweet Bread And Turn Grilled Cheese Into Dessert

There are tons of ways to upgrade your classic grilled cheese, whether you're swapping out butter for mayo for crispy results or adding bacon jam to grilled cheese for a flavor explosion, there's no limit to how many tips are out there to make the best one ever. But if you're looking to go in a new direction entirely, you should consider transforming your grilled cheese into a dessert. Yup, you read that right: sweet grilled cheese.

If you're looking to appeal to your sweet tooth, whipping up a dessert grilled cheese is a unique and easy way to get the job done. To do this, just swap out your usual bread for a sweet variety like brioche or challah (which is easy to find in your local grocery store so long as you know what to look for). To completely transform your sandwich into dessert, change out classic cheddar or American cheese for something that will complement sweet bread more — so using mild cream cheese, or even its sweeter cousin, mascarpone, will go nicely.

Butter the bread as usual, add your cheese of choice, and let that all cook until golden on the stove. Once it's ready, you'll have a knock-out grilled cheese that you'll wonder how you ever lived without.