Starbucks is synonymous with coffee — lattes, macchiatos, frappuccinos, and the rest of the coffee drinks that propelled the company to incredible success. But many of the chain's customers are focused on a very different offering that they crave: its sriracha — which is either a condiment or a sauce; it's up for debate. They've been trying to find a substitute that closely matches Starbucks' version of the sweet, tangy, and garlicky Thai hot sauce since it doesn't sell the sriracha in stores.

The only way for customers to get the spicy sauce is to ask for packets of it when they get any of Starbucks' hot breakfast sandwiches or wraps; egg bites; potato, cheddar, and chive bakes; or warm lunch sandwiches. Fans love what they say is its sweeter and milder taste than other srirachas, including Huy Fong's, the iconic brand that launched the sauce in the United States. Some entrepreneurial people are trying to fill the demand, as devotees who do a little searching can find Starbucks sriracha packets being sold on sites like eBay.

People determined to find a good replacement have searched and taste tested different brands of sriracha — which should always be stored in the fridge for optimal flavor — with some thinking Tabasco Brand's sriracha comes closest, and others believing Chick-fil-A's Sweet & Spicy Sriracha Sauce is a better match. But one brand that's become a widely accepted copycat online is Yellowbird's Blue Agave Sriracha.