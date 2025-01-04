How To Make A Flavorful Taco Salad Dressing With Just 2 Ingredients

Taco salad is a beloved Tex-Mex dish that combines fresh greens with the foundational flavors and fixings we've come to associate with tacos. For Chef Abbie Gellman, a registered dietitian, three-time cookbook author, and Have A Plant Ambassador, her go-to taco salad recipe incorporates a special two-ingredient dressing twist that is as simple as it is flavorful.

"I'll mix some plain yogurt with salsa and use that as a dressing," Gellman explains. The coolness and tanginess of the yogurt combined with the heat, saltiness, and savoriness of the salsa yields an ideal combination to complement the Tex-Mex flavors. It's an incredibly simple salad topping that accomplishes the task of simultaneously serving up salt, fat, and acid for an exceptionally complex flavor.

Gellman also lets us in on the elements that form her favorite taco salad compilation. "My standard taco salad is often composed of greens, beans, tomatoes, peppers, avocado, cheese, and ground meat or poultry," she says. "I like to cut corn tortillas into wedges and bake them till crispy, then crunch those up in the salad or add some crunchy mung beans, as well." Pro tip: Chill your salad bowls for a fresher result, since using cooled serving vessels helps keep your greens and veggies vibrant.