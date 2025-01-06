The Safety Reason That Wooden Salad Bowls Went Out Of Style

Thanks to the writings of a renowned foodie in the 1930s, Americans spent decades believing the only right way to make green salad was in an unvarnished, never washed wooden bowl that became seasoned from years of being rubbed with garlic and absorbing salad dressing oil. This led to the widespread appearance of such bowls in household kitchens throughout the United States.

According to George Rector, a restauranteur turned author and lecturer who also penned articles for the Saturday Evening Post (which was the periodical in which he publicized his salad bowl suppositions), these wooden dishes should only be wiped after use, never washed. The obvious flaw was that the continuous absorption of the oil and other salad ingredients lent more than the patina promised by the author. It resulted in the residue saturating the wood becoming rancid and extremely malodorous, not to mention increasing the potential for bacteria growth from lack of washing and proper care of the dish.

But the bad smells and sanitary concerns didn't deter Americans from loyally using the dishes, which had become must-have kitchen items thanks to Rector's writings. These mainstay salad vessels didn't begin to fade from popularity until other food writers began criticizing them in the 1960s, pointing out what everyone had accepted as normal: Those wooden bowls smelled horrible and were saturated with rancid oil.