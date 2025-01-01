How To Ask For A Picanha Steak At The Butcher

Although the Brazilian picanha steak has recently gained some popularity in the U.S., it usually isn't readily available. The tender, flavorful cut of steak, whose name is Portuguese and pronounced "pee-kahn-yah," is a favorite meat at Brazilian steakhouses and holds a place of importance in Brazil's social and culinary culture as the heart of Brazilian barbecue (which is called churrasco). But, in the U.S., you'll have trouble finding the cut at a grocery store and might even have difficulty getting it from a butcher. "In the U.S.," Chef Victor Vasconcellos of Berimbau Brazilian Kitchen told Food Republic in an exclusive interview, "Butchers might refer to [picanha] as the 'sirloin cap' or 'rump cover.'" U.S. butchers also generally divide that part of the cow differently. The picanha is a triangular cut from the rump area that sits on a layer of fat, and American butchers usually break that area into the round and the loin.

If you want a picanha steak, you might have to do some explaining. "If the butcher isn't familiar with the name, you can mention that it is the muscle located above the top sirloin primal and below the round," says Vasconcellos. "Ask for a triangular-shaped cut from the top part of the sirloin with a thick, untrimmed fat cap on one side. It should weigh between 2 ½ and 3 ½ pounds."