Have you ever wondered how pizza dough gets its signature fluffy, bubbly texture? The answer is yeast, the leavener of choice in most basic pizza dough recipes. You're likely familiar with instant or active dry yeast, which is sold in dehydrated grains, but there's also fresh yeast: crumbly beige blocks of yeast cells that contain about 70% water. To find out which kind will best help your pizza dough rise to the occasion, Food Republic spoke to expert Serhan Ayhan, pizza consultant at New York's Krave It – home of the Dubai Chocolate dessert pizza.

The pizza expert confirmed that you can substitute dry yeast for fresh if the dehydrated version is all you have. However, the dry type does require a few extra steps. Compared to a certain amount of fresh yeast, "you can use about a third of the amount of instant dry yeast and half of active dry yeast," Ayhan told Food Republic, adding that "Active dry yeast needs to be activated in warm water before incorporating it into your dough."

The type of yeast also impacts the dough's flavor and texture, which is why some pizza makers have a preference for one type. Dry yeast has a much longer shelf life than fresh yeast, not to mention it's easier to find, but some say fresh has a more developed, sweeter flavor. Ayhan said that no matter which one you choose, all types of baker's yeast are the same form of fungus, and will allow your dough to properly rise and achieve the soft, chewy texture that you expect from a pizza.