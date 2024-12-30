Pasta is the unassuming pantry staple that forms the basis of many hearty, delicious meals. While the focus is often on enhancing the flavors around the pasta, you can actually improve the taste of the noodles themselves by roasting them. It's an idea that many people approach with caution, but the results speak for themselves.

The easiest way to roast pasta is in the oven. Take the amount you plan to use and spread it flat and evenly on a baking tray. The pasta pieces don't need much spacing — just enough to ensure they are all exposed to the heat. After 10 to 15 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, the pasta should turn a deep golden brown and release a rich, nutty aroma. Once cooled, you can boil it as usual, but keep in mind that roasted pasta will retain a firmer texture and take longer to cook. For al dente lovers, this method is the gift that keeps on giving.

To achieve softer pasta, place the roasted pasta in a bag of water and let it sit for a couple of hours before cooking. This will soften the texture without altering the taste. However, there's a catch: the pasta may become a little gummy thanks to the starchy water it soaks in. Still, this is nothing a celebrity chef-approved store-bought pasta sauce can't fix.