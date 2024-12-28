What's The Actual Difference Between Crepes And Pancakes?

Pancakes have been a culinary staple since ancient times. Seemingly since civilization could cook, there the humble pancake was found. The comforting classic settled in as a regular for breakfast, brunch and even dessert as it gained popularity. Over time, many cultures adopted their own version of the pancake, such as the Japanese okonomiyaki and the Swedish plättar or syltkakor.

While the varieties are many, one of the most similar types is the elegantly thin crepe. This makes sense as both can be paired, topped, and dressed with nearly the same things. Even their base batters with ingredients like flour, eggs, and milk strongly resemble each other. However, it's here where the key difference lies: Pancakes employ leavening agents like baking powder and baking soda, and crepes do not.

This simple ingredient is a major player in providing the pancake's thick fluffiness as opposed to the crepe's thin structure and crisp texture. Furthermore, the two utilize distinct cooking methods. The pancake — aiming to be an airy pillow and only a little crispy – is typically cooked on a griddle or frying pan at medium-high heat. The sophisticated crepe, however, should be tender, lightly crunchy, and tends to be larger in diameter as its batter is swirled around to spread over the bottom of a crepe pan or skillet in a thin layer. This allows it to be a presenter of sorts as it's rolled or folded into its filling teammates.