The Wedding Cake Tradition That You Might Want To Skip

Wedding cakes have unexpectedly ancient origins, and some of the traditions associated with them have been around a long time, too. The practice of preserving the tops of wedding cakes, for instance, goes back hundreds of years. Today, 50% of newlyweds still honor it, most commonly saving their cake tops to be eaten on one-year anniversaries. But this time-honored event is one you may want to consider skipping or, at the very least, altering.

Steeped in superstition, the practice originated in the 19th century. Back then, couples ate the wedding cake remnant when their first child was christened, which was anticipated to likely happen within the first year of marriage. Some believed the practice was good luck. Others held that cutting the top tier of the cake before the one-year mark was specifically bad luck — a notion that persists today.

Whether you think it's good luck, bad luck, or has nothing to do with luck, there's a practical reason you may want to bypass the custom: Your cake is not going to taste good after a year in the freezer. While it's not unsafe to eat a frozen cake after so much time, the flavor and texture won't be very appetizing.

But there are alternatives if you still want to preserve your original cake top, and they will help ensure better preservation during that long freezer stay.