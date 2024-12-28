The Wedding Cake Tradition That You Might Want To Skip
Wedding cakes have unexpectedly ancient origins, and some of the traditions associated with them have been around a long time, too. The practice of preserving the tops of wedding cakes, for instance, goes back hundreds of years. Today, 50% of newlyweds still honor it, most commonly saving their cake tops to be eaten on one-year anniversaries. But this time-honored event is one you may want to consider skipping or, at the very least, altering.
Steeped in superstition, the practice originated in the 19th century. Back then, couples ate the wedding cake remnant when their first child was christened, which was anticipated to likely happen within the first year of marriage. Some believed the practice was good luck. Others held that cutting the top tier of the cake before the one-year mark was specifically bad luck — a notion that persists today.
Whether you think it's good luck, bad luck, or has nothing to do with luck, there's a practical reason you may want to bypass the custom: Your cake is not going to taste good after a year in the freezer. While it's not unsafe to eat a frozen cake after so much time, the flavor and texture won't be very appetizing.
But there are alternatives if you still want to preserve your original cake top, and they will help ensure better preservation during that long freezer stay.
Alternatives and tips for your commemorative wedding dessert
If you still want to honor your one-year anniversary with the wedding cake tradition, there are other options than eating year-old frozen remnants. For starters, rather than saving a portion of the original cake, let your baker know you'd like your cake top re-created for your anniversary, or even a mini-replica of your full wedding cake that's sized for two. This lets you and your spouse relive your cake cutting with a freshly-baked dessert that tastes like it did on your special day.
Another alternative is skipping the cake altogether, which many couples are doing, opting for other goodies in its place — from cupcakes and pies to donuts and strudels. A simpler, less costly cake option may also appeal, like the wedding budget all-star Berry Chantilly Cake from Whole Foods, which is customizable and available ready-made, or a unique and lighter choice like a stunning watermelon cake.
If you want to enjoy remnants of your original wedding cake and nothing else will do, you can order it with this task in mind. Denser cakes freeze better, whereas daintier confections don't preserve well. Let your baker know you intend to freeze your cake top, and you want a cake that will hold up to the challenge. The professional can also advise you on the best tactics for freezing it.