How To Use A Honey Dipper — And Why You'd Want To

Never used a honey dipper in your life? You're probably not alone. But if you're used to generously drizzling your honey with a spoon, it might be time to get in on this handy tool that's almost entirely made for serving honey. With a bulbous head lined with grooves, and the grip of a long handle, it helps to properly control honey distribution and prevents a mess. In fact, the birthplace of the honey dipper is thought to be China where a pine cone was cleverly attached to a stick to dip into honey pots.

So, if you have a penchant for dolloping honey into your cups of tea or freshly made chai, or adding a kick to your French toast, a honey dipper will make your life easier. It's simple to use: dunk or cover the dipper's head in honey and begin to continuously rotate it (at a horizontal angle) by using the handle. As long as the dipper is in rotation, it'll set into the grooves and won't leave a honey trail all over your countertop. Once you have the honey dipper hovered over its destined desert, drink, or treat, you can stop rotating and allow it to drip.