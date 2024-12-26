In Switzerland, You Can Buy Cheese While You're Hiking

Cheese-lovers will find themselves doubly motivated when hiking in Switzerland. It is custom for local farmers to leave cheese in mini refrigerators for hikers to purchase on their journeys. Hikers can pay by leaving cash; payments are usually deposited in a box left aside a mini-fridge stashed with cheese. Or they can pay via TWINT, a payment app similar to a Swiss Venmo. But either way, it's on the honor system.

Random cheese fridges sound nice, but they're not as common around Switzerland as you would hope. Luckily, there's another way to enjoy cheese as you hike across the country: cheese trails. Switzerland's idyllic cheese trails perfectly combine the legendary alpine landscapes with locally sourced, seasonal produce to sustain you on the way. One of the most notable trails is located in central Switzerland in Engelberg, the largest winter and summer destination in the region. The Alpine Cheese Trail spans over 29 miles and covers seven mountain-side dairies. Hikers interested in snapping up some top-tier Swiss cheeses can buy directly from cheese specialists.

The trail can be partially enjoyed or completed using cable cars, bikes, e-bikes, or motorized scooters. The Engelberg cheese trail goes in a loop around the countryside and is usually recommended as a weekend trip. It is perfect for those who value a serene overnight stay nestled in the mountains and valleys — with a backpack full of Swiss cheese to carry home.