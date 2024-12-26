In Switzerland, You Can Buy Cheese While You're Hiking
Cheese-lovers will find themselves doubly motivated when hiking in Switzerland. It is custom for local farmers to leave cheese in mini refrigerators for hikers to purchase on their journeys. Hikers can pay by leaving cash; payments are usually deposited in a box left aside a mini-fridge stashed with cheese. Or they can pay via TWINT, a payment app similar to a Swiss Venmo. But either way, it's on the honor system.
Random cheese fridges sound nice, but they're not as common around Switzerland as you would hope. Luckily, there's another way to enjoy cheese as you hike across the country: cheese trails. Switzerland's idyllic cheese trails perfectly combine the legendary alpine landscapes with locally sourced, seasonal produce to sustain you on the way. One of the most notable trails is located in central Switzerland in Engelberg, the largest winter and summer destination in the region. The Alpine Cheese Trail spans over 29 miles and covers seven mountain-side dairies. Hikers interested in snapping up some top-tier Swiss cheeses can buy directly from cheese specialists.
The trail can be partially enjoyed or completed using cable cars, bikes, e-bikes, or motorized scooters. The Engelberg cheese trail goes in a loop around the countryside and is usually recommended as a weekend trip. It is perfect for those who value a serene overnight stay nestled in the mountains and valleys — with a backpack full of Swiss cheese to carry home.
What to know about Swiss cheese trails
Whether you choose to complete the entire cheese pilgrimage or only go to select dairies, the Alpine Cheese Trail will expose you to the wonders of green pastures and the best of homemade Swiss cheese. The Swiss cheese varieties typically found may include sheep's cheese, goat's cheese, or the renowned "Engelberger Klosterglocke." For those wanting more than a chance to taste cheese, there may be the opportunity to ask farmers your burning questions about the cheese-making process. Engelberg monastery is one of the only cheese-makers in the region that opens its doors to visitors wanting to glimpse at the process of turning local milk into cheese. The monastery cheese-making shows run regularly (about nine times a day between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.) if you're in search of more in-depth knowledge, such as the real reason why Swiss cheese contains holes, to supplement your cheese-centric hike. There are other cheese factories nearby, such as Airolo cheese factory and Alpine cheese factory Marbach, that also give tours.
Other locations across the country renowned for their cheese trails include the Appenzellerland region and the Lucerne region. In the Appenzellerland region, hikers can enjoy the deeply flavorsome Appenzeller cheese in the show-dairy. The recipe for the region's secret herbal brine is closely guarded, but the cheese tours are popular among visitors and open to all who want to experience the tradition. The Lucerne cheese trail, located less than an hour away from the Engelberg trail, is adored for its Alpine Dairy Musenalp and snug pubs, perfect for enjoying the lake-side air and fine local cheese.