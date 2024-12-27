The (Failed) Time When Gerber Made Baby Food For Adults

Certain brands are synonymous with a specific type of product, and they are engrained in our consumer minds that way. If Purina started marketing a kibble for humans, it would likely be met with ridicule, not success (unless maybe it found an audience as a novelty gag item — pour milk on it, and it's a breakfast cereal!). The Gerber company, renowned for its baby food, once tried to market pureed jarred entrees for adults, and the effort was just about as successful as "human dog food" would likely be.

Singles by Gerber was unveiled in 1974 and presented in small glass jars that looked very much like the company's containers of baby food. The reason they seemed so similar? Because they were, in fact, the same jars produced on the exact same assembly lines. The contents of said jars — also very much like the brand's offerings for infants — were blended-up dishes with names like "Beef Burgundy," "Mediterranean Vegetables," "Ham Casserole," "Creamed Beef," and even "Sweet and Sour Pork."

The marketing for this adult food line was rather self-defeating, targeting the rising number of post-Baby Boom unmarried adults with melancholy or condescending taglines like "Something to eat when you're alone" and "Look at you! All grown up!" The imagery of being a rather sad meal option for lonely people and equating the product to the mushy fare the adults ate as infants didn't help the product gain popularity — neither did the complete lack of visual and textural differentiation from Gerber's bread and butter, its baby food.