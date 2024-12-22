The Sweetener Swap You Should Make For Holiday Cocktails

Whether you're shaking up a drink to sip solo or whipping up batch cocktails for the holidays, you may want to swap out your typical simple sugar for a more flavorful sweetener. Claire Marin, the owner and head distiller at Catskill Provisions Distillery, makers of Pollinator Spirits, suggests switching it up with honey. "Honey is a wonderful way of making drinks more flavorful and special year round," she says. "But for holiday time it serves as a rich sweetener which works perfectly with cinnamon, cloves, orange peel, or nutmeg."

Depending on what type you purchase, honey can bring a whole lot more to the table than just sweetness. Sure, you can easily reach for a standard jar or squeeze bottle at a local grocery store, but you can really take your drinks to the next level if you explore a little further. Some varieties are floral or woodsy while others have notes of caramel, citrus, or nuts. You may also find versions that have herbal undertones or a touch of minerality. Any of these can add a layer of complex flavor to your festive beverages.

When you're buying honey, there are a few things to look for on the label to make sure you're getting the best quality. Keep your eyes out for raw and unfiltered honey which is likely to be the most pure and have a better flavor than its pasteurized counterparts. Also, look to local makers who are likely to have a superior product than large corporations.