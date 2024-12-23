The Best Cheeses To Snack On While Enjoying Cognac

Nothing pairs with a cheese board or cheesy dish quite like a good wine or spirit — and cognac is both! Cognac is made from grapes and is then distilled and turned into a fruity yet earthy alcoholic delight. Its flavors make it ideal for pairing with cheeses, especially those with a similar taste profile, making Cognac a perfect drink to accompany your next charcuterie board. (Note, however, the difference between Cognac and brandy.) In an exclusive Food Republic interview, we talked to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to learn about which cheeses are best paired with Cognac.

"Different age statements of Cognac match best with different styles of cheese," Horn says. The basics of this are fairly simple: the older the Cognac, the bolder the cheese. To know how to match them, you'll first need to understand some official drinking terminology. In the Cognac world, V.S. means "Very Special" and refers to the youngest and often cheapest bottles, which match milder cheeses. V.S.O.P. stands for "very superior old pale" Cognac, also known as Reserve, which is the middle age group. According to Horn, the V.S.O.P. Cognacs "spend an additional two years in oak [barrels] and therefore are a little rounder and firmer." Finally, the X.O. cognacs, meaning "Extra Old," are often the richest blends that pair well with equally rich cheeses. Knowing the qualities of the Cognac you're drinking is the first step to success when pairing this iconic spirit with the perfect cheese.