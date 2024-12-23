The Best Cheeses To Snack On While Enjoying Cognac
Nothing pairs with a cheese board or cheesy dish quite like a good wine or spirit — and cognac is both! Cognac is made from grapes and is then distilled and turned into a fruity yet earthy alcoholic delight. Its flavors make it ideal for pairing with cheeses, especially those with a similar taste profile, making Cognac a perfect drink to accompany your next charcuterie board. (Note, however, the difference between Cognac and brandy.) In an exclusive Food Republic interview, we talked to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, to learn about which cheeses are best paired with Cognac.
"Different age statements of Cognac match best with different styles of cheese," Horn says. The basics of this are fairly simple: the older the Cognac, the bolder the cheese. To know how to match them, you'll first need to understand some official drinking terminology. In the Cognac world, V.S. means "Very Special" and refers to the youngest and often cheapest bottles, which match milder cheeses. V.S.O.P. stands for "very superior old pale" Cognac, also known as Reserve, which is the middle age group. According to Horn, the V.S.O.P. Cognacs "spend an additional two years in oak [barrels] and therefore are a little rounder and firmer." Finally, the X.O. cognacs, meaning "Extra Old," are often the richest blends that pair well with equally rich cheeses. Knowing the qualities of the Cognac you're drinking is the first step to success when pairing this iconic spirit with the perfect cheese.
The right cheese for your Cognac
Now that you're straight on the types of Cognac you'll encounter, it's time to pair them with cheese. "Fruity and bright with a touch of acid, V.S. works well with creamy cheeses such as brie and camembert," Molly Horn says. So, if you want to eat brie like a pro, not only will you serve it warm and with the rind on, but with a glass of young Cognac. As the bottles move up in age, they spend more fermenting in oak barrels so they have "more pronounced oak notes of vanilla and kitchen spices." According to Horn, the V.S.O.P. bottles "pair nicely with stronger cheeses, since the Cognac needs a cheese that can stand up to it. Think firmer cheeses with more complex, bolder flavors such as aged cheddars, mature goudas, and mixed milk cheeses."
Finally, we have the X.O. Cognacs, which pair best with "rich, nutty cheeses that highlight similar notes in the spirit." Horn recommends a Comté or aged gruyere for this deep and earthy variety of the drink, both of which are French cheeses you need to seek out for your next charcuterie board. For the X.O. class of Cognac, Horn specifically mentioned a de Fussigny as a prime cheese-pairing bottle with its "rich body full of stewed and roasted fruit notes and hint of spiced nuts." You can buy this bottle and other Cognac varieties at Total Wine & More to match your favorite cheeses to the bottle of Cognac that best suits your taste.