Why Your Wine Bottle Has A Foil Wrapper Around The Cork

When you go to the store for a bottle of wine, you'll likely notice a metallic or plastic wrapper on top of the bottle. This covering, known as a capsule in wine parlance, was first created by André Georges Dupré in 1833. Its original purpose was to protect the cork from pests like cork moths or rats, as well as mold. Today, capsules are often more decorative than functional, though they do help prevent dust from settling on the cork and provide a way to distinguish bottles stored horizontally. One style of wine that has continued to use capsules, partly out of tradition, is Champagne. Historically, the wrapper, called a coiffe, served a practical role: concealing the often-inconsistent fill levels of bubbly in each bottle caused by the manual bottling processes used in the early days of Champagne production.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement among winemakers toward naked corks. By abandoning the capsule, the bottle's cork is left fully exposed. This results in a more relaxed presentation, and supports eco-conscious and cost-friendly production. Other brands have forgone both capsule and cork altogether, opting to close wine bottles with screw caps instead. While some wine purists argue that screw caps are indicative of cheap wines, even some premium brands have adopted them for their practicality: there is no risk of a damaged cork, and the bottle is easily resealable.