You've Probably Been Breaking This Toasting Etiquette Rule

Dining etiquette has been around far longer than you might think, and there are many little-known rules of comportment for fine dining, so if you don't know them all, you're certainly not alone. There's one dictate pertaining to toasting that movies have been training us to violate for decades: clinking glasses.

But, wait — is it wrong to clink one glass against another? After all, Cary Grant did it. In France, strict etiquette rules for clinking glasses command that you not only perform this action but that you do it with everyone at the table. To find out more, Food Republic spoke to author and etiquette expert Nikesha Tannehill Tyson of The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana. She stated that in a formal dining setting, glasses should never be clinked when toasting. She explained, "Clinking glasses for a toast can pose a risk of damaging delicate glassware, particularly when using fine crystal."

In comparison to glass, its more robust counterpart, crystal has greater fragility and is much more likely to chip or break if not handled carefully. The higher lead content that gives the crystal its superior sparkle, clarity, and other qualities is also what increases its fragility. Even if you don't crack the cup yourself, the repeated clashing can weaken the vessels, increasing their likelihood of breaking in the future. Of course, crystal's composition does make it ping beautifully with that characteristic crystalline sound — elevating the temptation to clink it. But the refined individual will resist such urges!