One Simple Mistake Is The Culprit Of Soggy Pinwheel Sandwiches

All toppings are not created equal if you're aiming to prevent soggy pinwheels. Ketchup, mustard, soy sauce, vinaigrettes, hot sauce, and sriracha (which is sort of both a hot sauce and a condiment) are all fairly watery ingredients that will be absorbed into the bread as soon as the sandwich is wrapped. That's no reason to avoid a slather of spicy brown mustard or a dollop of spicy ketchup, however. If your condiment of choice doesn't already contain a lot of oil, like store-bought Caesar dressing, just mix any watery toppings with something oily to get the same effect.

Mayonnaise is the king of sandwich condiments for a reason — it tastes good and keeps the bread from getting soggy. Plus, you can mix almost any other condiment with mayo to get the perfect pinwheel spread. Not everyone loves mayonnaise, however, so if you fall into that camp, try spreading a protective layer of high-quality, single-sourced olive oil or avocado oil on the bread before you fill your sandwich. Just don't overfill it. If you add herbs and spices to the mix, you'll get a little extra flavor at the same time. Just spread the oil on the bread before you pile in any other ingredients, and you'll create a waterproof barrier that'll keep your sandwich bread dry for a few hours — or at least until lunchtime.