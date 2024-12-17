Multiple Forks At Your Table Setting? Don't Panic, Use This Rule Of Thumb

If you had to name the No. 1 rule most people stress about when it comes to fine dining etiquette, it's not about keeping elbows off the table (which is apparently safe these days). It's how to use all the silverware. While many restaurants tend to set their tables with just one course's cutlery at a time, dining etiquette has been around for a long time, and there are still many formal occasions where you might encounter an extra fork or two (or even three). It's hard to know where to start. To clear up all the confusion, we asked Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an author and an etiquette expert at The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, if there's any way to know which fork is which without looking like an amateur. Thankfully, there's an easy rule of thumb: Start with the fork on the outside first.

"When you're seated at a formal table with a variety of utensils, the general rule is simple: Start with the utensils placed farthest from your plate and work your way inward as the courses progress," Tannehill Tyson told Food Republic. "For example, if you have several forks, begin with the one on the outside, which is typically the salad fork, and then move to the next one as you move through the meal."