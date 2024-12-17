Multiple Forks At Your Table Setting? Don't Panic, Use This Rule Of Thumb
If you had to name the No. 1 rule most people stress about when it comes to fine dining etiquette, it's not about keeping elbows off the table (which is apparently safe these days). It's how to use all the silverware. While many restaurants tend to set their tables with just one course's cutlery at a time, dining etiquette has been around for a long time, and there are still many formal occasions where you might encounter an extra fork or two (or even three). It's hard to know where to start. To clear up all the confusion, we asked Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, an author and an etiquette expert at The Swann School of Protocol in Shreveport, Louisiana, if there's any way to know which fork is which without looking like an amateur. Thankfully, there's an easy rule of thumb: Start with the fork on the outside first.
"When you're seated at a formal table with a variety of utensils, the general rule is simple: Start with the utensils placed farthest from your plate and work your way inward as the courses progress," Tannehill Tyson told Food Republic. "For example, if you have several forks, begin with the one on the outside, which is typically the salad fork, and then move to the next one as you move through the meal."
The same rule applies to spoons and knives
Once you've got all the forks in order, your eyes may naturally wander to the other side of the plate to the lineup of knives and spoons. Fret not, fine diner, because etiquette expert Nikesha Tannehill Tyson says that the rule for forks works for any utensil.
"The same applies to knives and spoons — always begin with the outermost utensil and work your way in," said Tannehill Tyson, co-author of the book "Going Public: Culture, Custom, and Class for Social Success." She said to think about the silverware in the order that the courses are delivered to the table; as you move through the meal, the silverware for the next plate should be available. "Each utensil is designated for a specific course," she said. Don't be thrown off if there's a fork or spoon above the plate, either; that piece is meant for the end of the meal. "The soup spoon, often the largest, will be on the far right, while the dessert spoon or fork, usually smaller, will either be above the plate or brought out with dessert," she said.
Now that you know how easy it is to confidently grab the right fork or spoon for the job, it might be time to tackle some of the other food and dining etiquette rules that are commonly broken. You never know when you'll be invited to the next state dinner!