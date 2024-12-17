The Muffin Pan Hack To Make Mini Pie Shells

Suppose one day, you have the biggest hankering for a particular dessert: a slice of homemade pie. But you cannot, for the life of you, find the proper pie dish to use in your kitchen. Well, luckily you are not at a total loss because there is a hack to making mini pie shells: a handy dandy muffin pan.

Using puff pastry (you can either make that yourself or pick it up at the store), just roll it into one large log, cut it into 1-inch thick slices, and press each slice into the cups of your muffin tin. Another method that works is to roll out the dough and cut it into mini circles using a cookie cutter.

After molding each slice in the pan to resemble a mini pie crust, simply prick each one with a fork to ensure there isn't too much puffing, and then place it in the refrigerator. Then you follow the tried-and-true bake and weight process — fill muffin liners with pie weights, bake the whole thing for several minutes, cover it with foil, and then bake again. Tip: You can use sugar over rice for a versatile pie weight.

Once these beautiful shells come out of the oven, the fun begins — choosing the filling! Create decadent tarts filled with chocolate pudding and adorn them with raspberries, or pack each one with pumpkin pie filling and top them with whipped cream. When it comes to these muffin-pan shells, the possibilities are endless.