One Montana Cafe Is The Purrfect Place For Cat Lovers

If you identify as both a cat lover and a food lover, we've found the perfect place for you. Nestled in the mountains of southwestern Montana is one of our new favorite experience-based restaurants called Cateye Cafe. Named after the shape of a pair of eye glasses, Bozeman-based Cateye Cafe is a quirky and cozy nook founded by the Caracciolo family back in the early 2000s. The walls are dotted with feline-themed art, and the customers come back time and time again for not only the good food, but also because it's the kind of place where you're instantly treated like an old friend. It serves homemade breakfast and lunch among its humorous décor — want to find the bathrooms, for example? Just follow the sign for "Litterboxes."

If you like an old-school diner vibe, the restaurant strives to deliver just that. Whether it's in the form of its hand-written checks or how customers tend to get acquainted with each other while waiting for a table, the Cateye Cafe wants everybody to feel like family. The staff also love hosting wine dinners, where customers get a four-course meal served with tasty wine pairings. So if you're looking to enjoy a cozy meal with a side of silliness and a love of cats, you'll probably want to stop at Cateye Cafe the next time you're in Montana.