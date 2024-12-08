The Timing Rule You Need For The Best Soup From Canned Beans

If you're preparing a comforting soup recipe that calls for beans, using the canned variety is a great shortcut that lets you include all your favorite legumes without waiting through a long soak and simmer process. But whether you're cooking Tuscan white bean soup or the bean dish that is the signature soup of the U.S. Senate, there's a timing rule you should follow for optimum flavor. To enhance their taste, you should simmer your canned beans with the rest of the soup's contents for a half-hour.

This ensures that the beans have adequate time to absorb your soup's seasonings and the flavors from the other ingredients. When fresh or dried beans are slow-cooked from scratch, they have plenty of time to soak in the seasonings and aromatics they're being cooked with, lending the legumes a depth of flavor. You don't get the same advantage with pre-cooked beans from a can, but letting them stew in the cooking liquid for those 30 minutes will help greatly.

A half hour is also a fairly short time, so this trick shouldn't run the risk of making the beans too mushy — though you might want to sample one or two throughout the cooking process. A canned substitute from your pantry can work very well in almost any soup if you follow this rule, along with a few other tips.