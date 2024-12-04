Why Gordon Ramsay Never Completely Drains Pasta

Follow Gordon Ramsay's lead the next time you make pasta by putting its cooking liquid to good use. Rather than drain his pasta, he uses the leftover water to make restaurant-worthy dishes. In his YouTube video for easy 10-minute pasta, the chef makes an impressive sauce using lardons, garlic, chilis, peas, fresh herbs, and butter. The secret ingredient, however, is salty, starchy pasta water.

In the video, Ramsay makes the sauce while he boils spaghetti. Using a ladle, he scoops out a small amount of the pasta water and blends it into his sauce. This emulsifies with the fat from the bacon and butter to create a creamy, silky, and full-bodied sauce without the need for adding any more dairy. The key to creating the thick sauce is to not overly drain the noodles. In fact, Ramsay doesn't use a colander at all — instead, he uses tongs to transfer the cooked noodles directly into the sauce — along with the water that clings to the individual strands of pasta. For smaller shapes like penne or rigatoni, Giada De Laurentiis' tip for draining pasta without losing water is to use a pasta spider (a type of scooping strainer).

For this to work, you'll want to know what properly salted pasta water should taste like. Salt not only seasons but also acts to break up and release pasta's starch as it cooks. The resulting cloudy, starch-infused water flavors any sauce it's added to and turns separate ingredients into a cohesive dish.