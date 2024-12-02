Don't Cook Rice By Itself, Steam Your Veggies With It

Time is of the essence when it comes to meal prep, so kill two birds with one stone by cooking your vegetables along with your rice. There are a couple of methods to choose from, but each one ensures that your dish will be hot and ready all at once.

The first technique involves placing your veggies directly in the pot or rice cooker with your rice. This way, the direct moisture softens the produce quickly while infusing its flavors into the rice. It's an especially useful trick if you don't want plain rice to begin with as you can smash up the vegetables once everything is cooked and blend the two elements together. Sweet potatoes (orange or purple) work great for this and their soft, cooked texture complements the fluffiness of the rice.

Alternatively, throw in a bag of frozen mixed veggies and you'll have a full dinner on your hands in no time. To take this to a new level, cook your rice and veggies in chicken or vegetable broth instead of water. The texture will remain the same, but all flavors will be enhanced which makes this an easy way to upgrade any meal.