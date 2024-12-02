The Secret Addition You Need For The Creamiest Mashed Potatoes

We may think of mayonnaise as a sandwich condiment and not much else. But this kitchen staple is actually quite a versatile substance, and among its many unexpectedly great non-sandwich uses, it can take your mashed potatoes from adequate to dreamily creamy.

One issue with homemade mashed spuds is they don't refrigerate well – the texture changes in the cold fridge. They get thicker and stiffer, and they're just never as good reheated as they were freshly made. This nullifies timesaving make-ahead options if you want to serve your dish in its prime form. Adding mayonnaise, however, changes the game. Unlike butter, mayo doesn't solidify in the cold fridge, so your potatoes will not only be super creamy when they're hot and fresh, but they'll stay that way and still be silky after an overnight rest in the refrigerator.

To implement this incredible hack, you can either completely substitute mayonnaise for the butter in your potato recipe, or you can use part butter and part mayo (we recommend retaining some butter, so you still get that buttery flavor that makes this fundamental dish so delicious). And don't worry about getting a strange flavor from the add-in — as long as you don't use a more overtly spiced dressing like Miracle Whip that will add sweetness to the flavor profile, your guests will never suspect that your creamy secret is mayonnaise. (For more info to inform your choice, see our guide to the key flavor difference between mayo and Miracle Whip).