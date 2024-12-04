Ever Wonder Why We Drink Milk With Cookies?

Many of us have warm childhood memories of eating milk and cookies after returning home from school or coming in from playing in the snow, and that fondness for the combo persists into adulthood. But have you ever wondered why we're so in love with enjoying these two items in tandem? Tradition definitely has something to do with it. Cultural preconditioning has a big influence over why we favor certain food combinations, and pairing cookies with that cold, creamy dairy is a longstanding ritual that spans generations.

Though it's unknown exactly when this dynamic duo first came to be, the history of the dunk (i.e. dipping a baked item into a liquid) begins as early as ancient Rome, when people dipped wafers into wine to make them easier to chew, and sailors of the 16th century liked to soften tough crackers in coffee. The hot beverage theme would stick — before the cookie found its perfect match with milk, it was common for the baked good to accompany tea or coffee, staring in the 17th century.

The pairing (and dunking) of milk and cookies likely became a widespread practice in the early 20th century, when refrigerators became commonplace and families were able to keep the cold dairy beverage in their homes. Milk has certainly unseated coffee and tea as the treat's go-to companion — and to further explain why the pairing is so perfect and popular, we can turn to scientific analysis.