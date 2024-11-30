Don't Make This Common Rice Mistake When Rolling Sushi At Home

Making sushi at home doesn't have to be as difficult as you may imagine, and with the right tools and ingredients, doing so can produce an easy and fun homemade meal. Yet one of the key components that makes sushi what it is, of course, is that seasoned rice. In an exclusive interview with Food Republic, George Ruan, Chef at New York sushi restaurant Jōji, told us all about the mistake you just might be making when rolling your sushi at home.

"Sushi rice is spiced with a special vinegar," Ruan noted, referring to — you guessed it — rice vinegar. Not to be confused with rice wine, rice vinegar is used in sushi to find the right balance of salty and sour taste; it also helps the rice stay sticky and prevents it from drying out.

So as much as rice is the key to making sushi, rice vinegar literally keeps it all together. You can absolutely make your own sushi rice at home, but Ruan strictly says to never make your own rice vinegar and always buy it in-store. Ruan also tells sushi makers to "make sure to buy Japanese rice because it's higher quality rice, which means better sushi." Japanese rice is rounder and shorter; plus. it has more starch, making it ideal for shaping into sushi. You can buy it in most grocery stores along with rice vinegar, so you have the perfect base for your homemade sushi.