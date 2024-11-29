The Reason Unopened BBQ Sauce Doesn't Need To Be Refrigerated

Have you ever forgotten to put a bottle of barbecue sauce in the refrigerator after grocery shopping, and had no idea if it was still safe to use? Or maybe you wanted to free up space in the fridge, and wondered if it was okay to keep the unopened sauce in your pantry. The answer to both is a definite yes! Thanks to its high acidity, barbecue sauce — just like ketchup, a very similar condiment — has protection against foodborne bacteria, whether it's your favorite brand or celebrity chef Bobby Flay's go-to sauce.

Food-borne bacteria grow best in an environment that's either neutral or just slightly acidic, and barbecue sauce gets plenty of acid from the tomatoes and vinegar in most recipes. Microorganisms that cause food to spoil require a pH (acidity measure) of at least 4.6 to thrive, while the pH range of store-bought barbecue sauce is usually below this, at around 3.4 to 4.15.

However, to be extra safe, preserve its taste, and extend its shelf life, it's best to refrigerate barbecue sauce once it's been opened — leaving an opened bottle out of the fridge is a meal prep mistake that could make you sick. You'll have about six months at the minimum to finish the sauce once it's in the icebox.