The Rules To Live By When Tipping On A Split Check At A Restaurant

We've all been there. You're out to dinner with a large party, you've got your leftovers doggie-bagged and ready to go, and now it's time to settle up the check. With a lot of people covering their own portions of the meal, some common things can happen that will leave a harried waiter or waitress undeservedly shortchanged. This is where some basic dining-out etiquette can save the day and prevent faux pas and a disappointed server.

Restaurant tipping has a rather dark history, but since it's now standard practice and has been for a very long time, there are some rules every diner should live by. When eating with a big group of people, be they friends, family, or professional associates, rule number one is you should never assume that someone else is covering the tip. The obvious exception is if someone verbally says, "I'm covering the tip," in which case, if at all possible and appropriate for the company you're in, politely clarify that they're covering it for the entire table and that an acceptable amount is being left.

When in doubt, you can always drop some extra bills on the table after your associates have vacated, subtly hand it directly to your server, or tack on a tip with your card payment. The bottom line and overarching rule: Do everything you can to make sure your attendant is getting a fair gratuity (which common etiquette dictates is between 15-20% of the bill).