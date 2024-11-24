The Science Behind Why Cheese Sweats Happen

Cheese is fantastic. So fantastic that 14.1 billion pounds of cheese were produced over the course of 2023 in the U.S alone. Every rose has its thorns, however, and while many enjoy snacking on cheese, some also experience the cheese sweats. It all comes down to the endless wonder that is the human body and how our digestive system breaks down the milk product.

The cheese sweats, clinically known as gustatory sweating, are triggered by the proteins and amino acids in dairy based cheeses. Tyramine and casein are two of the main components in cheese. As the body digests cheese (and other foods high in tyramine like cured meats) it causes a chain reaction. The enzymes released tell your body to release norepinephrine, adrenaline's cohort. This chemical in turn pumps through the blood stream and causes you to feel flushed, have an elevated heart rate, sweat, and in severe cases, vomit. Now, everyone is different. The severity and threshold for the cheese sweats will vary body to body. In very rare instances, gustatory sweating is linked to diabetes, but not in a causative way. Surprisingly, being lactose intolerant does not have any bearing on the severity of cheese sweats one could experience. In fact, cheeses highest in tyramine have the lowest levels of lactose.