One Of Italy's Most Traditional Lasagnas Is Made With Tiny Meatballs (And No Tomato Sauce)

When most Americans hear the word lasagna, they think of long, flat rectangles of pasta layered with ricotta and mozzarella cheeses and ragù — a hearty tomato sauce with meat. But the truth is, there are all kinds of lasagna in Italy, many of them traditional regional specialties. One such dish is lasagne al brodo, which doesn't have tomato sauce, is layered with tiny meatballs, and is served in brodo, meaning broth.

Lasagne al brodo (not to be confused with lasagna soup) hails from the Molise region in southern Italy. It forgoes tomato sauce in favor of a stock made from chicken and veal. The pasta layers are filled with small veal meatballs, shredded chicken and veal from the stock, mozzarella, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, and ladled stock broth. Once baked, portions are served in additional broth. This lasagna is a winter dish, perfect for cold weather, and is often served on Sundays and holidays due to the labor-intensive preparation — making the stock, cooking the meatballs, shredding the chicken and veal, and assembling the lasagna.

It's not surprising that there are many versions of lasagna, given its long history. A dish made of layered dough, meat, and cheese first appeared in an ancient Roman cookbook, and while the word's origin is unclear, it's theorized to come from lasanum (Latin for cooking pot) or laganum (ancient Greek and Roman for flat piece of bread).