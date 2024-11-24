In California's Bay Area, One Restaurant Smashes Through 3,000 Pounds Of Garlic Every Month

The Stinking Rose reopened in a much larger location a few doors down from its original spot, taking over the space of a sister restaurant called Calzone's. This new location boasts two levels of seating along with more spacious outdoor dining. Staying true to its garlic roots, The Stinking Rose is just as campy and inviting as ever. The name of the décor game there is maximalism: Giant braids of garlic wind their way around the walls painted a lively marinara red with Italian relics and themed tchotchkes everywhere.

Garlic doesn't just cover the walls but also the menu. Diners can start with the cult classic Bagna Calda, a decadent hot tub of garlic, extra virgin olive oil, and butter perfect for spreading across fresh bread. You haven't fully experienced San Francisco unless you've tried Dungeness crab, and the best way to have it is roasted and dripping in The Stinking Rose's secret garlic sauce. Ready for dessert? The Stinking Rose brings in the garlic capital's infamous garlic ice cream and finishes it with a drizzle of gooey chocolate sauce. There's no such thing as too much garlic at The Stinking Rose, not even for a vampire! The happy hour menu as well as the prime ribeye stake (get it?) are named after Count Vladimir. If you call The Stinking Rose to make a reservation, Vladimir handles the automated directory, finishing the list of options with a cheeky joke, "if you'd like to speak to a dead person, start speaking now." The Stinking Rose is worth every bit of the garlic breath you'll leave with.