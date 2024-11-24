The Canned Cream Of Mushroom Soup Brand That's Bland Beyond Belief

A good store-bought cream of mushroom soup is one that should taste delicious in a casserole — or a bowl. But there's one brand of cream of mushroom soup out there you need to avoid entirely if you want to bring flavor to either, and that's Dr. Kellyann's Creamy Mushroom Soup. In Food Republic's ranking of best to worst cream of mushroom soups, taste tester Lauren Blair found this soup a can of nothing but "herbed water" with no mushrooms in sight, suggesting readers might want to use this not so much for eating but as a paperweight. But with this priced anywhere from $4.99 to $8.29 at some retailers, it had better be one attractive paperweight, right?

Even dairy-free soups can bring the creamy, so one priced this high should give us not just a creamy but a dreamy base that rivals a homemade vegan mushroom soup — no matter what it's free from. Dr. Kellyann could have at least tried to capture some essence of a cream soup through use of plant-based milk but — didn't. For the price, you'd expect something that rivals what you get in a restaurant — certainly a touch of creaminess as that's in the name itself. It's already watery, and with the instructions to add more water (or optional milk-slash-alternative, which it should already include as a "creamy" soup), the broth becomes much too thin. It's easy to see why this brand ranked last on Bair's list.