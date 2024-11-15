The Boozy Swap That Turns A Sidecar Into A Cable Car Cocktail
Skilled bartenders have such a good grasp of the classic cocktail repertoire that it's easy for them to build on it, using an already-established drink as the working foundation for another. Tony Abou-Ganim, considered one of the pioneers of the modern cocktail movement, did exactly that when he transformed the sidecar cocktail into the Cable Car. Both of these drinks come from a family of cocktails called sours, which offer a simple but elegant combination of a spirit, sweetener, and tangy citrus. While the sidecar is a mix of cognac, orange liqueur like Gran Marnier or triple sec, and lemon juice, the Cable Car notably switches out the brandy for spiced rum.
Additionally, the Cable Car keeps the sidecar's lemon juice and orange liqueur, but adds simple syrup to the mix. Then, the usual sugar-rimmed glass gets a spiced makeover by using cinnamon sugar instead. Because spiced rums come in variations of light, amber, or dark, they offer a range of flavors: Light rum tends to be softer and fresher, so it's often a better match with brighter flavors, while the darker the rum, the more full-bodied it will be. Since the sidecar features zingy lemon and orange, Abou-Ganim complements the combination with a light style.
Spiced rum adds depth to so many cocktails
The Cable Car should give you the confidence to experiment with spiced rum in its many different forms. Is it a lighter, refreshing cocktail you want, or something bolder? Since the choice of spices in the rum varies by brand — from cinnamon and clove to star anise and nutmeg — you should take that into account, as well. Try to find out which spices flavor your particular bottle and build from there.
Tiki or tropical cocktails are a natural candidate for a spiced rum swap, because so many of them use rum as the spirit base already. An amber or dark spiced style would complement the ever popular mai tai. Likewise, mixing rum styles, like the light and spiced rum in this piña colada recipe, adds extra depth and warmth.
If you're more attracted to non-tropical flavors, add a darker spiced bottle to hot buttered rum. A classic dark 'n stormy, which already uses slightly spicy ginger beer, would get an extra layer of zing from spiced rum in place of the usual kind. Even the espresso martini, with its vodka base, comes alive with some rummy spice instead. Not a fan of rum? You can still enjoy delicious sidecar variations by using bourbon, amaretto, or even a reposado tequila. The Cable Car makes it clear that just because a drink is a classic doesn't mean it can't be a canvas for experimentation.