The Boozy Swap That Turns A Sidecar Into A Cable Car Cocktail

The Cable Car should give you the confidence to experiment with spiced rum in its many different forms. Is it a lighter, refreshing cocktail you want, or something bolder? Since the choice of spices in the rum varies by brand — from cinnamon and clove to star anise and nutmeg — you should take that into account, as well. Try to find out which spices flavor your particular bottle and build from there.

Tiki or tropical cocktails are a natural candidate for a spiced rum swap, because so many of them use rum as the spirit base already. An amber or dark spiced style would complement the ever popular mai tai. Likewise, mixing rum styles, like the light and spiced rum in this piña colada recipe, adds extra depth and warmth.

If you're more attracted to non-tropical flavors, add a darker spiced bottle to hot buttered rum. A classic dark 'n stormy, which already uses slightly spicy ginger beer, would get an extra layer of zing from spiced rum in place of the usual kind. Even the espresso martini, with its vodka base, comes alive with some rummy spice instead. Not a fan of rum? You can still enjoy delicious sidecar variations by using bourbon, amaretto, or even a reposado tequila. The Cable Car makes it clear that just because a drink is a classic doesn't mean it can't be a canvas for experimentation.