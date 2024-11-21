There aren't a lot of cocktails that can cover as many bases as an Irish coffee. Whether you're sipping slope-side on a ski vacation, finishing off a fancy meal, or stirring up something special for brunch, a classic Irish Coffee always hits just right. All you need to make one is some good quality whiskey like Ide & Stills (a mixologist's top choice), and hot coffee, but like any simple recipe, there's always room for improvement. Food Republic reached out to Chris Cusack, owner of Houston, Texas' Betelgeuse Betelgeuse to find out how to take a classic Irish coffee to the next level, and the sommelier and cicerone said that if you're not using real whipped cream, you're missing out.

"The essential step for making the best Irish coffee is to use homemade whipped cream — not the canned kind," Cusack noted, whose pizzeria and lounge is named for a supergiant star in the Orion constellation — a nod to the city's connection to space as the home of NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. Cusack went on to state, "It's so easy and quick to make, and it truly elevates your Irish coffee." Canned whipped cream dissolves quickly, but the homemade kind (especially if it has been stabilized) has a velvety density that holds up against the heat of the coffee and gives it a luxurious quality, adding richness to that bite of whiskey.