The One Prep Step You Shouldn't Skip For Irish Coffee
There aren't a lot of cocktails that can cover as many bases as an Irish coffee. Whether you're sipping slope-side on a ski vacation, finishing off a fancy meal, or stirring up something special for brunch, a classic Irish Coffee always hits just right. All you need to make one is some good quality whiskey like Ide & Stills (a mixologist's top choice), and hot coffee, but like any simple recipe, there's always room for improvement. Food Republic reached out to Chris Cusack, owner of Houston, Texas' Betelgeuse Betelgeuse to find out how to take a classic Irish coffee to the next level, and the sommelier and cicerone said that if you're not using real whipped cream, you're missing out.
"The essential step for making the best Irish coffee is to use homemade whipped cream — not the canned kind," Cusack noted, whose pizzeria and lounge is named for a supergiant star in the Orion constellation — a nod to the city's connection to space as the home of NASA's Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center. Cusack went on to state, "It's so easy and quick to make, and it truly elevates your Irish coffee." Canned whipped cream dissolves quickly, but the homemade kind (especially if it has been stabilized) has a velvety density that holds up against the heat of the coffee and gives it a luxurious quality, adding richness to that bite of whiskey.
Make a small batch of whipped cream on the fly
A lot of people don't use fresh whipped cream on their Irish coffees, most likely because it takes some extra prep work. There is an easy way, however, to make just enough whipped cream for one or two Irish coffees. All you need is heavy whipping cream, simple syrup, a metal cocktail shaker, and a Hawthorne strainer, which is the style of cocktail strainer that looks like a round paddle with a spring attached and an essential tool for any home bar.
To make a small batch of whipped cream, pour a dash of simple syrup and about ¼ cup of heavy cream into the Hawthorne cocktail shaker, then slide the spring off and drop it into the cream. Put on the top and shake the canister for 20 to 30 seconds. When the cream is ready, simply scrape it out with a long-handled bar spoon to serve.
Don't forget to slide the spring back onto the Hawthorne shaker when you're done, and if you have a little bit of whipped cream left over, it's the perfect excuse to make another round of drinks. You can also spice things up with your favorite seasoning (cinnamon might pair nicely) or flavored liqueur in the whipped cream itself. Amaretto, with its toasted almond notes, or even Irish cream liqueur would complement an Irish coffee beautifully.