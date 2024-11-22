One Of Delaware's Oldest Restaurants Is Named After A Civil War General

Back in 1864, Wilmington, Delaware was a growing city. That year, a new, three-story brick resort hotel was built to welcome visitors to what would become Trolley Square. Named Logan House after John A. Logan, one of the Union's most celebrated generals, the building was adjacent to the Wilmington City Horse Railway Terminal and anchored a busy hub for travelers to the area. Logan House was purchased by John D. "Whiskers" Kelly in 1889, and the Kelly family christened the building Kelly's Logan House. Whiskers turned the building into a tavern, hotel, and living quarters, and the family has been running Kelly's Logan House ever since.

Today, Kelly's Logan House is a popular destination for live music, community events, and St. Patrick's Day fare (which doesn't traditionally include corned beef) that has been part of its celebrations for 160 years. In fact, John D. Kelly III co-founded the Wilmington St. Patrick's Day Parade in the 1930s, when he was running Kelly's Logan House. This storied pub still offers a traditional two-part pour of Guinness and Irish coffee made with aged whiskey any time of year. From the start, the hotel has hosted famous and infamous guests including Wild Bill Hickock, Buffalo Bill, and Al Capone. The pub still attracts celebrities ranging from Reese Witherspoon to Joaquin Phoenix.