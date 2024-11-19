What Makes Syracuse Salt Potatoes Stand Out From The Rest?

Head to a summer fair, picnic, or barbeque in Central New York and chances are you'll see people enjoying the creamy, buttery goodness of Syracuse salt potatoes, a beloved local dish that dates back to the 19th century.

Syracuse salt potatoes are known for their creamy texture and extra-flavorful taste, which is produced by boiling small unpeeled potatoes in salty water. The briny water does a couple of things to make this magic happen: As it evaporates, the salt forms a thin crust on the potato's skin that keeps too much water from getting inside, preventing sogginess. All that salt also raises the water's boiling point, making it hotter inside the potato, converting its moisture into steam. This causes the starch to cook more, producing the signature creaminess.

Although any small potato can be used, and brining can be delicious with larger potatoes, too, tan-skinned new potatoes are traditional, as these summer-harvested baby spuds are more tender and moist. They're cooked in a standard ratio of 1 pound of salt for 4 pounds of potatoes, but that does vary in different recipes. Local business Hinerwadel's, which helped make Syracuse salt potatoes popular more than 100 years ago, still sells bags of the raw potatoes and put its recipe on them. Hinerwadel's suggests boiling 4 ¼ pounds of No. 2 potatoes (which range from 1 to 2 ¼ inches in size) in two quarts of water with 12 ounces of salt for about 20 minutes.