Where Do You Find Tahini In The Grocery Store?

Once relatively unknown outside of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine, tahini's popularity has grown over the last decade. This can be attributed to the seed butter's versatility in many cooking styles, along with the desirability of its nutritional benefits (it's high in fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals — especially copper). The tasty paste is naturally dairy-free, gluten-free, nut-free, and vegan.

Most people nowadays are familiar with it as a lemony-garlicky sauce eaten with falafel and shawarma or as an ingredient in hummus and baba ganoush. It's also what halva is made of, and which gives the sweet, fudgy confection its nutty flavor and soft, flakey texture. In fact, there are many sweet and savory ways to use tahini, but it's precisely because of its adaptability that where to find it in the grocery store can be tricky to pinpoint.

If your store has one, the first place to look for tahini is in the international foods section. Stores will often stock foods from various cultures together in one area ... Latino foods next to Asian foods, perhaps a European imports shelf, and most Middle Eastern foods all lumped together. Look for the Jewish or kosher items, as that's where you're likely to spot a jar of tahini. If it's not there, then the next place to check is the nut butter aisle. Tahini is more correctly sesame butter, but it's commonly kept near the peanut butter, jams, and spreads. When shopping at Walmart, for example, that's where you'll find it.