Fire Up The Grill To Upgrade Your Salad
Using the grill seems to make everything taste better. Whether you're barbecuing meats, veggies, or even fruits, charring upgrades your food by creating a smokey, woody flavor, not to mention those glorious grill marks always look beautiful. But of you're tired of burgers, steaks, and hot dogs, try an unconventional way to utilize this cooking method and grill ingredients for your salads. It's an easy way to bring more depth to the dish and add some variety in texture and taste.
We're not saying to make an entire salad and then toss it onto the barbecue or grill pan; instead, consider grilling certain elements of your salad before incorporating everything together. For example, barbecuing leafy greens may sound odd, but they're incredibly delicious when done correctly. Just make sure to choose the best greens for a charred salad and select options that still have their roots or bulbs intact. Think heads or hearts of romaine, rainbow chard, or radicchio.
Whether you opt to grill your greens or other fruits and veggies, the ingredients add a touch of smokiness to the meal, helping to bring out all the flavors on the plate. How long the ingredients stay on the grates will depend on what you're making. For example, you could fully cook sturdy vegetables like zucchini or peppers on the grill, while just a kiss of char could be all you're looking for with a delicate fruit.
The best grilled foods to include in your salads
When it comes to the best foods to grill for your salad, you might be surprised at what can work. Try looking at the best fruits to grill, as these juicy gems are the perfect way to add a touch of sweetness to your meal. Make sure to choose barbecue-friendly fruits that also work in a salad, like peaches, pineapple, watermelon, or apples.
Depending on the fruit, you might cook some for longer than others. Delicate slices of citrus need mere minutes, while dense fruits like pineapples take more time to warm through (unless you're just looking to get nice grill marks on the very outside). Decide which amount of doneness you're looking for, and check on the fruit every few minutes. Additionally, ensure the fruit you're grilling isn't overripe — a firmer fruit holds up against the high heat without falling apart.
Of course, grilled mixed veggies are a perfect option, too, like a grilled corn on the cob recipe; zucchini; eggplant; tomatoes; asparagus; or onions. Additionally, if you love adding cheese to your salads, you can consider tossing some on the grill for a few minutes. Don't spring for melty American cheese, though. You want to use hard cheeses that can hold up to the heat, like halloumi, white grilling cheese, queso manela, or provolone. It'll be a smashing finish to your ultimate barbecued salad.