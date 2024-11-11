Fire Up The Grill To Upgrade Your Salad

Using the grill seems to make everything taste better. Whether you're barbecuing meats, veggies, or even fruits, charring upgrades your food by creating a smokey, woody flavor, not to mention those glorious grill marks always look beautiful. But of you're tired of burgers, steaks, and hot dogs, try an unconventional way to utilize this cooking method and grill ingredients for your salads. It's an easy way to bring more depth to the dish and add some variety in texture and taste.

We're not saying to make an entire salad and then toss it onto the barbecue or grill pan; instead, consider grilling certain elements of your salad before incorporating everything together. For example, barbecuing leafy greens may sound odd, but they're incredibly delicious when done correctly. Just make sure to choose the best greens for a charred salad and select options that still have their roots or bulbs intact. Think heads or hearts of romaine, rainbow chard, or radicchio.

Whether you opt to grill your greens or other fruits and veggies, the ingredients add a touch of smokiness to the meal, helping to bring out all the flavors on the plate. How long the ingredients stay on the grates will depend on what you're making. For example, you could fully cook sturdy vegetables like zucchini or peppers on the grill, while just a kiss of char could be all you're looking for with a delicate fruit.