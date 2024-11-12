The Popular French Bistro You'll Find In A North Carolina Gas Station

At nearly any hour of the day, the Hot Spot gas station in Franklin, North Carolina is bustling with locals and road trippers. Many of them are there to fill up, but there's also a steady crowd at Caffé REL, the gas station's resident French restaurant (not to be confused with a brasserie). Gas station restaurants are nothing new, but in a world of fast-food dining, Caffé REL stands out for its inviting French atmosphere and top-rated cuisine. Founded by a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, it's one of the top-rated restaurants in the area on Yelp and Google Reviews.

The Hot Spot's exterior looks like any nondescript gray gas station, and Caffé REL's sign could almost go unnoticed. But once past that facade, diners are greeted with a cozy, French-inspired dining room. Eclectic art and memorabilia cover the walls while black chalkboards arranged around the restaurant announce daily specials–from snails to charbroiled lamb burgers. A selection of fresh cakes lines the counter, including a chocolate layer cake sliced large enough to split.