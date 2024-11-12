The Popular French Bistro You'll Find In A North Carolina Gas Station
At nearly any hour of the day, the Hot Spot gas station in Franklin, North Carolina is bustling with locals and road trippers. Many of them are there to fill up, but there's also a steady crowd at Caffé REL, the gas station's resident French restaurant (not to be confused with a brasserie). Gas station restaurants are nothing new, but in a world of fast-food dining, Caffé REL stands out for its inviting French atmosphere and top-rated cuisine. Founded by a Cordon Bleu-trained chef, it's one of the top-rated restaurants in the area on Yelp and Google Reviews.
The Hot Spot's exterior looks like any nondescript gray gas station, and Caffé REL's sign could almost go unnoticed. But once past that facade, diners are greeted with a cozy, French-inspired dining room. Eclectic art and memorabilia cover the walls while black chalkboards arranged around the restaurant announce daily specials–from snails to charbroiled lamb burgers. A selection of fresh cakes lines the counter, including a chocolate layer cake sliced large enough to split.
Why a gas station is the perfect location for Caffé REL
Chef Richard E. Long (the REL of the restaurant's name) has the bonafides to deliver authentic French cuisine. Not only was he trained at Le Cordon Bleu, he was also a member of the prestigious Greenbrier Resort culinary program for seven years and spent 50 years managing restaurants in five-star hotels and private clubs. In 2003, he decided it was time to fulfill his dream: running his own restaurant.
The search for a location was easy. According to the restaurant's website, chef Long wanted a centrally located space where anyone could easily stop in and experience traditional French cuisine. Locals and travelers alike can fill their tanks, then fill up on crowd favorites like the rich and creamy blue crab bisque (not to be confused with chowder) or succulent filet mignon served in a freshly baked French baguette. Since many diners are just passing through, it helps that there are no reservations and no dress codes at Caffé REL.