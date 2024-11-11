The Worst Day Of The Week To Shop At The Grocery Store If You Hate Crowds

Whether you look forward to your weekly grocery trip or dread the day you have to restock the fridge, pretty much no one likes shopping in store that's overstocked with people but understocked with items. If you want to avoid long lines, it's crucial to be a little strategic. Many grocery stores are open every day of the week, but if you really hate crowds, the absolute worst day to shop is Sunday. This is the one day that a lot of people have off, and they all have the same idea: It's time to stock up for next week.

You should also rule out Fridays and Saturdays, as they are also some of the busiest shopping days of the week, for the same reasons as Sunday. Shopping during off hours in the midweek is ideal for introverts, but there are also financial benefits to avoiding rush hour. Even if you don't mind standing in long lines, shopping on busy days can lead to more impulse buys if a product you need is sold out. When you don't have the time or effort to shop wisely, you're also more likely to fall victim to story layouts that play tricks on your wallet. Plus, you'll have to settle for picked-over produce and other old items that go bad faster, which can contribute to food waste.