Here's When Trader Joe's Will Have Turkeys In Stock This Season

Calling all Trader Joe's shoppers: Mark your calendars for November 14, as that's when whole turkeys will be flying their way onto TJ's shelves in preparation for Thanksgiving 2024. Birds will be in stock just two weeks prior to the big day, according to the November 2024 issue of Trader Joe's Fearless Flyer.

The company's Thanksgiving Guide boasts a wide variety of fresh turkeys available for shoppers to choose from. This year's line up includes a Glatt Kosher turkey for $3.49 per pound, an organic turkey for $3.99 per pound, and an all-natural, pre-brined turkey for $2.49 per pound. The brined option is great for cooks who are looking to cut out a few steps in the kitchen, without compromising on juicy, tasty turkey meat.

Shoppers who are hoping to score their holiday centerpiece at Trader Joe's should act fast. The retailer has been known to sell out of popular store-brand items rather quickly, especially seasonal products in high demand (and what could be more so than the go-to bird on Thanksgiving?). We recommend snagging one as soon as you can, and storing it comfortably in your freezer until it's time to prepare it — just remember to fully thaw out the bird before dinner time!