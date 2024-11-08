Here's Why Alton Brown Doesn't Think You Need A Paring Knife

Buying any given knife block will typically give you a whole bundle of blades that seem, at first, like they should cover any cooking occasion. Blades for chopping meat, deboning fish, slicing bread — the works. But you'll probably also get a paring knife, which can be useful sometimes, but if you're building a knife set piece by piece (which is better than buying a block), at least one chef says you shouldn't even bother with it.

Alton Brown, best known for his many, many TV shows on the Food Network, has a list of 10 knife buying tips on his website, and the very first entry trashes the paring knife. "I hate paring knives," he writes. "I don't even own one anymore." Instead, Brown recommends just three knives — a chef's knife, a serrated bread knife, and a utility blade — along with a pair of kitchen shears. This actually runs counter to our own recommendation of the only three knives you need in your kitchen, so ultimately it's up to you whether you prefer a paring knife or a utility blade. They can both be handy, but it's probably not worth having both.