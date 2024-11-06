How To Cut A Hard-Boiled Egg Without Slicing The Yolk

If you get crumbled yolks all over the place when cutting hard-boiled eggs, you need to try a surprisingly easy hack to fix the problem so there's no more jaggedly-cut whites — and all it takes is clever maneuvering with your knife and a good roll technique. With a little bit of practice with this cutting trick, any boiled and deviled egg frustrations will be a thing of the past.

After you've boiled your eggs and peeled them, place one at the edge of a cutting board. Make sure to put your hands at the base of your knife. Lightly press, then roll the egg towards you and pull the knife back until it cuts all the way around. Rolling helps the white halves to split apart and to also leave the yolk in one piece. It's best to use a sharp chef's knife; a serrated knife is a good second choice, but it could leave marks in the white parts.

This trick works best with well-peeled portions, so if you struggle with peeling hard-boiled eggs, try soaking them in a bowl of ice water immediately after removing them from the stove for a few minutes. This will help the whites separate from the shell, as the cold water helps them contract. Also, older hard-boiled eggs are both easier to peel and easier to cut with this technique, so consider keeping them in the fridge for a bit before preparing them to eat.