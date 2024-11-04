Why You Should Never Eat Ice Cream That's Been Melted And Refrozen

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream ... unless it has been melted and refrozen. Ice cream can last for quite a while in your freezer, but once you take it out, it can't remain exposed to room temperature air for long, if you want to keep it safe to eat. If the ice cream inside your favorite pint or tub appears to have lost its shape, or has a strange texture or odor, you might want to reconsider eating it. Ingesting ice cream that was refrozen after melting can actually be a serious health concern.

The FDA states that perishable foods (including dairy products) left out at room temperature for more than two hours present a high risk of growing bacteria. These may be germs that cause serious health concerns, like E. coli, listeria, or salmonella. If your ice cream has been exposed to warmth long enough to experience significant melting, odds are that bacteria had a chance to grow within. Even if the dessert goes back into freezing temperatures again, that bacteria has already taken root and can make you sick when eaten.

That being said, even if your refrozen dessert isn't dangerous, it's likely not very good to eat. You'll want to look for signs such as an inconsistent texture and unpleasant smells to see if it's time to throw out that half-eaten container of ice cream.