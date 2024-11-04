Why You Should Never Eat Ice Cream That's Been Melted And Refrozen
I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream ... unless it has been melted and refrozen. Ice cream can last for quite a while in your freezer, but once you take it out, it can't remain exposed to room temperature air for long, if you want to keep it safe to eat. If the ice cream inside your favorite pint or tub appears to have lost its shape, or has a strange texture or odor, you might want to reconsider eating it. Ingesting ice cream that was refrozen after melting can actually be a serious health concern.
The FDA states that perishable foods (including dairy products) left out at room temperature for more than two hours present a high risk of growing bacteria. These may be germs that cause serious health concerns, like E. coli, listeria, or salmonella. If your ice cream has been exposed to warmth long enough to experience significant melting, odds are that bacteria had a chance to grow within. Even if the dessert goes back into freezing temperatures again, that bacteria has already taken root and can make you sick when eaten.
That being said, even if your refrozen dessert isn't dangerous, it's likely not very good to eat. You'll want to look for signs such as an inconsistent texture and unpleasant smells to see if it's time to throw out that half-eaten container of ice cream.
How to identify ice cream that has been refrozen
If you aren't sure if your tub of ice cream stayed solid while transporting it from the grocery store to your freezer, there are a few ways to tell if it's been refrozen. Before you dig in, check to see if it has lost its creaminess. Ice cream being dense and difficult to scoop is a sign that its fat got separated during melting, then resolidified when it was frozen again. Ice crystals, a grainy texture, and negative changes in smell or taste are also major signs that your dessert underwent unwanted changes.
There are plenty of reasons why your ice cream may have lost its quality. Depending on the container size and ingredients of your ice cream of choice, it can start to soften in as little as ten minutes when exposed to warm air. Leaving it out for too long in between servings can also cause refreezing that is potentially harmful, so put it back in the freezer as soon as you've scooped it out.
Your ice cream can also be exposed to temperature changes while sitting in your freezer, if it is not properly sealed and stored. If your freezer door gets left open for an extended period of time, or you happen to encounter a power outage, you might want to toss out any ice cream as a precaution. To avoid any unwanted melting, double check that you know the best place to store ice cream in your freezer.