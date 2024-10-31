The Trader Joe's Frozen Pasta Dish That Just Isn't Worth The Money

Trader Joe's is known for its massive variety of frozen goods, including everything from sides and desserts to heat-and-eat meals. It's also known for its high-quality taste — most of the time. We taste-tested 11 of Trader Joe's frozen dishes that we usually skip while shopping and crowned a winner, or in this case, the biggest loser. Despite some less-than-stellar performances by other products, the Food Republic team deemed the Breaded Fried Ravioli as our true last-place contestant.

Fried ravioli with breading is not some grand Trader Joe's invention, so you think they might get it right with the help of other successful recipes. But what could've been an idyllic crispy and creamy combo turned out to feel more like eating a pile of sand. The breading totally overwhelmed all other aspects of the ravioli and did nothing for the flavor. The dryness was then worsened by a lack of cheesy filling and no accompanying marinara sauce that could've given the breading some life. All in all, you're better off skipping this frozen fiasco in favor of other Trader Joe's meals or even frying your own breaded ravioli.